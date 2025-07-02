Indian National Charged In Singapore Over Ship Collision That Killed 1

An Indian national was charged in a Singapore court on Wednesday under the Merchant Shipping Act over a collision of two vessels a year ago in which one man was killed and another was badly injured.

Soosai Antony Vainer, 35, and a Sri Lankan, Wickramage Viraj Amila Shavinda Perera, 40, were the two crew members on the Singapore-registered Hafnia Nile, which collided on the morning of July 19, 2024, with Ceres I, registered with the Democratic Republic of Sao Tome and Principe, Channel News Asia reported.

Perera was the officer in charge of the navigational watch on the Hafnia Nile at that time, the report said, citing charge sheets.

Vainer was the duty lookout of the navigational watch, the chargesheet added.

Vainer observed that the Hafnia Nile was "approaching close" to the Ceres I, but did not report this to the officer in charge of the navigational watch, his charge alleged.

Instead, he allegedly steered the Hafnia Nile when he had not been directed to do so, and failed to keep a proper lookout, resulting in the collision of two tankers, it added.

As a result of this failure, the vessel collided with the Ceres I, killing one person on board and injuring another, the charge sheets stated.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore has brought the prosecution cases against the two men, according to the Channel report.

If found guilty, the men can each be jailed for up to two years, fined up to SGD 50,000 or both.

