Bihar's Electoral Roll Revision: Reform Or Voter Exclusion Risk? Expert Flags Concerns

The upcoming assembly election in Bihar has prompted the Election Commission of India (ECI) to begin a special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, a large-scale verification of voters in sync with the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2003.

Through citizenship verification drives (CVDs), the state's 7.89 crore voters will need to ascertain their citizenship before the deadline of July 25, using one of 11 specified documents excluding Aadhaar and MNREGA card.

Critics are also projecting the possible scenario of a "votebandi" where up to two crore voters would potentially lose voting rights.

Since June 25, the SIR process has enabled booth level officers (BLOs) to reach almost 1.5 crore households, as per the ECI's latest statement to the media. They have issued a total of 6,86,17,932 enumeration forms which accounts for 87 per cent of the electors.

The ECI is supported by 1,54,977 booth level agents (BLAs) and among them 52,689 belong to BJP while 47,504 belong to the RJD.

An "inclusion first" approach is the priority. Close to 38 lakh filled and signed forms have been submitted and there are still two more BLO visits planned which would complete all household visits. The remaining households could be long term travelers, migrants, or voters who have passed away. The draft electoral roll will be published on August 1 with verification ramping up on August 2, and the final electoral rolls on September 30.

The strict documentation guidelines alongside the tight timeline have raised concerns. The situation is further complicated by obsolete 2003 voter data and a staggering 20,000 unfilled BLO positions.

Furthermore, the state's literacy rate of 61 per cent, as recorded in the 2011 census, suggests that many from disenfranchised communities lack essential documents such as a Class 10 certificate, which is required to obtain a birth certificate. The additional exclusion of Aadhaar and voter ID cards as acceptable forms of identification only worsens the situation.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV, Sanjay Kumar, a psephologist and former director of the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS), unpacked the complexities of Bihar's SIR. With decades of expertise in India's electoral dynamics, particularly Bihar's caste and migration-driven politics, Mr Kumar acknowledged the need to address ghost voters and erroneous exclusions, but criticised the ECI's approach.

"The SIR timeline from June 25 to July 25 is impracticable both on a technical and a human level," Mr Kumar said. "How is it possible for ECI to give notice on June 24 and begin verification the next day? Six months would give far greater scope. Why is it not adequate for Aadhaar and voter ID cards - which are widely used in Bihar as proof - to be valid ID for eligibility considerations? We should ask why these are not adequate."

Mr Kumar highlighted the burden on voters added after 2003, who must provide birth certificates or matriculation certificates - documents that many lack due to Bihar's socio-economic challenges.

"The process resembles a census, placing an undue burden on voters, especially the poor, Dalits, and migrants," he said. The ECI's assurance that no eligible voter will be left behind has not addressed widespread confusion and lack of awareness, he added.

Mr Kumar asked the ECI to halt the SIR, engage with opposition parties, and resume transparently or consider delaying the elections to ensure inclusivity.

"Maharashtra, Delhi, and Haryana elections have already faced voter manipulation controversies. The ECI, as an independent body, must prioritize transparency," Mr Kumar said. He asked opposition parties, including the INDIA bloc, to assess voter deletions post-SIR before deciding on election participation.

Political Backlash And ECI's Response

The SIR has ignited a political firestorm. Opposition leaders like Tejashwi Yadav (RJD), Pappu Yadav, and Prashant Kishor have accused the ECI of targeting marginalised groups, alleging the process could disproportionately exclude the poor, Dalit, and migrant voters.

The INDIA bloc fears over two crore voter deletions, a concern Mr Kumar echoed as a risk to democratic fairness. In contrast, NDA leaders like Chirag Paswan defend the SIR as a legal and necessary step to ensure electoral integrity.

The new Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has reiterated the ECI's commitment to inclusivity, promising that no eligible voter will be excluded. However, with the July 25 deadline looming and logistical hurdles mounting, the feasibility of this pledge remains uncertain.

A Well-Intentioned Effort Or A Calculated Move?

The SIR's alignment with the Citizenship Act aims to clean Bihar's voter rolls, but its execution has raised questions about its intent and impact. Is it a well-meaning effort to ensure electoral accuracy gone awry, or a calculated move to reshape Bihar's electorate? As Mr Kumar noted, the ECI's impartiality can only be judged after the revised rolls are published.