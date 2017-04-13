By-Election Results For 8 States Today, BJP Leads In Delhi Seat: 10 Facts

The counting of votes for by-election in 11 constituencies in eight states today
New Delhi: The counting of votes for by-election in 11 constituencies in eight states began at 8 am this morning and most of the results will be out by noon. The results will be crucial for the BJP and Congress in Karnataka as it will reflect the mood of the state for the assembly elections next year. In Delhi's Rajouri Garden, where by-polls for assembly seat come just weeks before the high-stake civic body elections, early trends show a lead for the BJP. Fresh polling is being held today in parts of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir, where a by-election on Sunday saw huge violence as mobs targeted polling booths amid a poll boycott call by separatists.
Here's are the 10 latest developments:
West Delhi's Rajouri Garden seat fell vacant early this year after AAP's Jarnail Singh quit as legislator to contest Punjab Assembly polls. AAP's Harjeet Singh, Congress's Meenakshi Chandela and BJP-SAD's Manjinder Singh Sirsa are in the race for the constituency.
In Karnataka, where the by-polls were held in Nanjangud and Gundlupet assembly seats - results however will not affect the stability of the Congress government, but the elections were key for both the ruling Congress and the BJP to check their voter-base for the assembly elections of 2018.
In Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's home district of Mysuru, his former ally-turned-political-foe, Srinivas Prasad, hopes to win big for the BJP. Gundlupet, in Chamarajnagar district, sees Dr Gita Mahadev Prasad trying to retain the seat for the Congress that her husband, minister Mahadev Prasad, held before his death earlier this year.
It is seen as a prestige battle between the BJP and Congress in Assam's Dhemaji. The BJP's Ranoj Pegu, a senior party leader, is facing a new face from the Congress - Babul Sonowal. While the BJP hopes to continue its winning streak, the Congress aims for a political resurgence for the party after humiliating defeat in the 2016 assembly polls.
In Madhya Pradesh, Ater is witnessing a straight fight between the Congress and the ruling BJP, after the previous legislator, Satyadev Katare, died earlier this year. The elections were held amid controversy over an EVM demonstration video.
In Kerala's Malappuram, the high-voltage campaign had seen heated debates on beef versus development. The UDF had launched a do-or-die battle to retain its stronghold, while the ruling LDF is hoping for an upset win. Union Minister and IUML leader E Ahamed. Congress-led UDF candidate P K Kunhalikutty of the Indian Union Muslim League, CPI-M's M B Faisal of ruling LDF and BJP nominee N Sreeprakash were the main contestants in the fray.
The by-election in Srinagar on April 9 saw a voter turnout of only 7 per cent, lowest in nearly three decades and the Election Commission ordered re-election in 38 polling stations across the Srinagar parliamentary constituency. Eight civilians were killed and about 100 security personnel were injured in violence on the polling day.
In Srinagar, the stakes are high for National Conference patriarch Dr Farooq Abdullah, who is contesting against Peoples' Democratic Party's Nazir Khan. Altogether, nine candidates are in fray for the seat that fell vacant after PDP leader Tariq Hameed Karra resigned in the aftermath of the protests following the death of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Burhan Wani.
In Dholpur Assembly constituency in Rajasthan, home turf of Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, the ruling BJP is confident of win; nearly 80 per cent votes were polled in Dholpur.
In West Bengal's Kanthi Dakshin, the ruling Trinamool Congress nominated former Minister of State for Health Chandrima Bhattacharya as its candidate for the assembly constituency in East Midnapore district. The seat had fallen vacant after the party's sitting legislator Dibyendu Adhikari was elected to the Lok Sabha from the Tamluk seat in a by-poll last year.