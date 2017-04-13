By-Election Results For 8 States Today, BJP Leads In Delhi Seat: 10 Facts

The counting of votes for by-election in 11 constituencies in eight states today

New Delhi: The counting of votes for by-election in 11 constituencies in eight states began at 8 am this morning and most of the results will be out by noon. The results will be crucial for the BJP and Congress in Karnataka as it will reflect the mood of the state for the assembly elections next year. In Delhi's Rajouri Garden, where by-polls for assembly seat come just weeks before the high-stake civic body elections, early trends show a lead for the BJP. Fresh polling is being held today in parts of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir, where a by-election on Sunday saw huge violence as mobs targeted polling booths amid a poll boycott call by separatists.