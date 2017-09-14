Bullet Train Project Begins Today, Cost 1.1 Lakh Crores: 10-Point Guide

- The foundation stone-laying ceremony at the Sabarmati railway station is PM Abe first official engagement since he landed to a grand reception last afternoon. The two leaders have been together in informal settings since then and will hold summit meetings after this function.
- The project will cost Rs. 1.10 lakh crore. Japan will fund 81 per cent of the entire project, nearly Rs. 88,000 crores, in soft loans at an interest rate of 0.1%. The loan will have to be repaid over 50 years.
- A joint venture between the Indian Railways and the Japanese firm Shinkansen Technology, the Japanese side estimates the first bullet train will roll out only by 2023.
- New Railways Minister Piyush Goyal says PM Modi wants the train to start a year ahead of schedule - on 15 August 2022 - when India completes 75 years of independence.
- The new train will race between PM Modi's home state Gujarat and Mumbai, the financial capital carrying 750 passengers. It can make 70 Ahmedabad-Mumbai trips in a day.
- It is expected to run on an average speed of 250 km per hour, with a top speed of around 320 km per hour - more than double the top speed of the fastest train in India.
- The travel time will be reduced from eight hours to a little over three hours if it stops at all the 12 stations and around two hours if it stops at only four.
- Of the 508-km stretch, 92 per cent of the route will be elevated, six per cent through a tunnel and the rest on the ground. The high speed train will pass through the country's longest tunnel of 21 km, of which seven km will be under sea.
- But the Maharashtra government is still iffy on where the bullet train will end in Mumbai. The state government this week agreed to spare 9,000 sq metres plot for the station at Bandra-Kurla Complex on the condition that the railways assess suitability of an alternative site.
- A greater stretch of this link, 351 km, will run through Gujarat and 156 km through Maharashtra.