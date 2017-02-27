Buckingham Palace To Go Jai Ho As UK-India Year Of Culture Kicks Off

On what is predicted by weather experts as a rainy morning, it is likely to rain Indian music at the famous Buckingham Palace, the official residence of the Queen of England.The Changing of Guard ceremony at the palace will take place against the backdrop of the Oscar-winning 'Jai Ho' by AR Rahman, to mark the official launch of the UK-India Year of Culture.Hundreds of onlookers are expected to line up outside the massive gates of the palace on Monday morning to witness the first-of-its-kind gesture by the Royal Palace.Later in the evening, Queen Elizabeth II will host a grand reception to celebrate the launch."The evening will bring together the best of British and Indian culture and creativity. represented through a range of high profile guests with an interest in both countries," a statement from the Royal office said.Finance Minister Arun Jaitley who is on a five-day visit to the UK will attend the reception with a delegation of Indian parliamentarians and celebrities like Kapil Dev, Anoushka Shankar, Kunal Nayyar, Neha Kapur, Ayesha Dharker, Joe Wright and others.The star of the evening is likely to be the special Indian themed menu of canapes prepared by Royal chefs working alongside the UK's oldest Indian restaurant Veeraswamy chefs.Also on display will be the Royal collection including some items from previous Royal visits to India, gifts from India, ancient Indian manuscripts from the Royal library.2017 will be filled with events and exhibitions celebrating Indian and British culture.The UK-India Year of Culture was announced during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's November 2015 visit to the UK and is aimed at celebrating the deep cultural ties and the 70th year of Independence.