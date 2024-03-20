Buckingham Palace Is Hiring New Staff Amid Kate Middleton Controversy

The palace is looking for a 'Communications Assistant'.

Buckingham Palace is hiring new staff amid the controversy surrounding Princess of Wales Kate Middleton. The palace is recruiting for a 'Communications Assistant' for the office of private secretary, as per a report in the Independent's Indy. The job advert is available on the official website of the Royal Family.

"It's developing your skills on a worldwide platform. And it's pride in joining the team at the heart of a world famous institution. This is what makes working for the Royal Household exceptional.The Royal Communications team promotes the work, role, relevance and value of the Royal Family to a worldwide audience. The reaction to our work is always high-profile, and so reputation and impact will be at the forefront of all that you do," the palace said about the job.

They added, "Whether working on a state visit, ceremonial event or Royal engagement, you'll make sure our communications consistently spark interest and reach a range of audiences. Although based primarily at Buckingham Palace, you'll also travel in the UK to support visits and engagements."

The pay package is around 25,642 pounds per annum with 25 days of annual leave and other perks. Candidates who wish to apply for the position have time till April 7.

Meanwhile, Kate Middleton has been away from the public eye since December, leaving social media users speculating about the UK royal. According to Kensington Palace, the 42-year-old is recovering at home after a "planned abdominal surgery" in January. Other than a couple of blurry pictures and videos, she has not been seen and social media has been abuzz with speculation about her health, generating global headlines and rumours.

She was spotted at a farmer's market with her husband Prince William on March 16. The new video, published by the British media, showed a smiling Princess, dressed in a black outfit, walking with her husband, carrying shopping bags at the Windsor market. Some people allege that the woman in the video did not resemble the Princess of Wales while others say that they are happy to see Ms Middleton "happy and healthy".