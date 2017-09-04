Week After Doklam Thaw, A Prime Minister Narendra Modi-Xi Jinping Handshake At BRICS: 10 Facts
BRICS Summit 2017: Tomorrow, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Xi Jinping are expected to hold their first bilateral talks since the Doklam standoff when they meet formally on the sidelines of the BRICS meet.
BRICS Summit: Xi Jinping welcomed PM Modi at the International Conference Center in Xiamen. (AFP)
Xiamen, China: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed this morning by Chinese President Xi Jinping with a handshake at the International Conference Center in the port city of Xiamen on Day One of the summit of the BRICS nations - a group of the emerging economies of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa . The crucial meeting comes a week after India and China announced resolution of the 73-day-long Dokalam standoff. This is the ninth edition of the BRICS Summit.
Here is your 10-point cheat-sheet to the BRICS Summit 2017:
The last bilateral meeting between PM Modi and President Xi took place at Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, in June during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also attend meeting with BRICS Business Council and Signing Ceremony in Xiamen.
On Sunday, Xi Jinping, without directly referring to the recent Dokalam standoff with India, underlined that "peace and development" should be the underpin to resolve issues as the world does not want "conflict and confrontation."
Last Monday, India and China ended a more than two-month-old stand-off near the border in Sikkim. The External Affairs Ministry had announced that New Delhi and Beijing have decided on "expeditious disengagement" of their border troops in the Doklam area.
It began in the middle of June when Indian soldiers stopped China from building a road in the remote, uninhabited territory of Doklam, claimed by both China and Bhutan.
The last meeting between PM Modi and Xi Jinping came amid growing differences between the two nations over a host of issues, including the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and China's opposition to India's efforts to enter the Nuclear Suppliers Group. The two leaders had also met informally at G20 in Germany in July.
China is holding the BRICS summit for the second time. It has invited Egypt, Kenya, Tajikistan, Mexico and Thailand as guest countries for the summit. It has however, clarified that the invitation is not an attempt to expand the group under its "BRICS Plus" approach.
After the BRICS Summit, PM Modi will travel to Myanmar on a bilateral visit. The trip includes a visit to the historic city of Bagan and Yangon. He will also interact with the Indian community in the country.