Week After Doklam Thaw, A Prime Minister Narendra Modi-Xi Jinping Handshake At BRICS: 10 Facts

BRICS Summit: Xi Jinping welcomed PM Modi at the International Conference Center in Xiamen. (AFP)

Xiamen, China: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed this morning by Chinese President Xi Jinping with a handshake at the International Conference Center in the port city of Xiamen on Day One of the summit of the BRICS nations - a group of the emerging economies of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa . The crucial meeting comes a week after India and China announced resolution of the 73-day-long Dokalam standoff. This is the ninth edition of the BRICS Summit.