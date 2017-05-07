Bombay High Court Orders Forensic Examination Of Some EVMs Used In 2014

Whether there exists any electronic part or device in the EVM which can remotely connect with external devices with the help of infrared, Bluetooth or similar technologies.

Whether there exists any other memory chip inside the EVM to store any programme counter data inside the EVM?

In what could be a first, the Bombay High Court has ordered the forensic examination of Electronic Voting Machines or EVMs used to conduct the assembly election for Maharashtra's Parvati constituency in 2014. The High Court wants to know whether the EVMs used in the election were tampered with.The Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court has ordered that "Whether there is any material evidence indicating tampering or manipulation of the EVM machines that is the counting unit or the ballot unit along with connecting cables either from any external or internal remote device or source?"It has also raised several technical doubts about whether machines can be interfered with using infrared and remote technologies.Acting on an election petition of the then Congress candidate from Parvati, AB Chajed, the High Court has framed nine key questions for the FSL Hyderabad which also include:The court ordered this on May 4 after hearing the case for more than two years.Speaking to NDTV, petitioner Mr Chajed said, "I had contested the election for assembly in 2014 from the Parvati assembly constituency. After the results I had a doubt that EVMs were tampered. So I have done the booth analysis and people have come forward to tell me that they have voted for the Congress. But in their booth there were less votes. They have given me affidavit and in one booth, about 63 people were exempt and I got only 52 votes.Mr Chajed lost the election to BJP's Madhuri Misal.After the recent state elections, there have been many complaints about polls being vulnerable to rigged voting machines. The Election Commission has called a meeting on the 12th of this month with the leaders of all major parties. After that, a hackathon will be held in the last week of May that will give techies and others a shot at proving that electronic voting machines or EVMs can be manipulated. The Commission maintains they can't and that the hackathon will "dispel all doubts." Representatives of all political parties will be allowed to check the machines before would-be hackers get access to them at the Election Commission office in Delhi.It is the ruling BJP's continuing winning streak that has animated other parties into claiming that the results of recent elections in states like Uttar Pradesh are inauthentic.