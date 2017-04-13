Bhimrao Ambedkar Jayanti 2017: The Man Behind India's Social Reformation

All India | Edited by | Updated: April 13, 2017 20:02 IST
Ambedkar Jayanti or Bhim Jayanti is celebrated on April 14.

New Delhi:  Ambedkar Jayanti or Bhim Jayanti, the 125th anniversary celebrations of B R Ambedkar - the principal architect of the Constitution of India - is being celebrated today across the country. Several parliamentarians - Rajnath Singh, M Venkaiah Naidu and Thaawar Chand Gehlot along with top political leaders including Congress' Sonia Gandhi paid respect B R Ambedkar today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched several initiatives today including a BHIM Aadhaar platform for merchants and cashback and bonus schemes for BHIM (Bharat Interface for Money). Prime Minister Narendra Modi later tweeted:
B R Ambedkar was born to a Mahar (dalit) caste family on 14 April 1891 in Mhow (now known as Dr Ambedkar Nagar, Madhya Pradesh). His father worked in the army of British East India Company. As a child, Mr Ambedkar was allowed to sit inside class because of his caste.
 
 
ambedkar jayanti

Ambedkar Jayanti 2017: Dr.Babasaheb Ambedkar's 126th Birth Anniversary decoration in a material shop at Osmanpura, Aurangabad. 



Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar completed his school from Elphinstone High School and later pursued a degree in economics and political science from Elphinstone College, University of Mumbai. With the help of a scholarship, he completed his Masters in Economics (Major) at Columbia University and Doctor of Science in Economics from London School of Economics.

Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar fought against untouchability throughout his life. He played a major role in Mahatma Gandhi-led Harijan movement, protesting against social injustices faced by people from backward castes. He was one of the first to point out that Hinduism is the foundation of the caste system. In 1956, he converted to Buddhism.
 
 
ambedkar jayanti

Ambedkar Jayanti 2017: B R Ambedkar converted to Buddhism in 1956.




