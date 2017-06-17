Baadshaho Poster: Esha Gupta Introduced As 'Badass Bombshell'

Baadshaho Poster: After Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Vidyut Jammwal and Ileana D'Cruz, makers of the Milan-Luthria-directed film introduced Esha Gupta

All India | Written by | Updated: June 17, 2017 10:39 IST
2 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Baadshaho Poster: Esha Gupta Introduced As 'Badass Bombshell'

Esha Gupta in Baadshaho

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Baadshaho is set against the backdrop of Emergency
  2. Lisa Haydon's character poster will be revealed next
  3. Baadshaho scheduled to release in theatres on September 1
Meet another 'badass' from the upcoming film Baadshaho - Esha Gupta. The Rustom actress features on the latest character poster of the Milan Luthria-directed film. Over the days, the makers of Baadshaho released the character posters of Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Vidyut Jammwal and Ileana D'Cruz. On Saturday, it was Esha Gupta's turn to be introduced as a "badass bombshell." Esha Gupta posted with her legs crossed, dressed in a printed shirt and trousers, with a determined expression - in other words, Esha looked just how she described herself in the caption. The film, which is produced by T-Series, is set against the backdrop of 1975 emergency.

Here's the poster of Baadshaho introducing Esha Gupta:
 

After Esha Gupta, we wait for the introduction of the sixth 'badass' (as mentioned on the poster), which will be played by Lisa Haydon. Baadshaho will be Lisa Haydon's first film after she got married to UK-based entrepreneur Dino Lalvani. Lisa and Dino welcomed their first child, son Zack, this year in May.

As we wait for Lisa Haydon's introduction in Baadshaho, take a look at the other 'badass baadshaho's from the film.
 
 
 
 

Baadshaho, which has been widely shot in Mumbai and Rajasthan, is scheduled to release in theatres on September 1.

This film is Milan Luthria's fourth collaboration with Ajay Devgn after Kachche Dhaage (1999), Chori Chori (2003) and Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai (2010). Actor Emran Hashmi has worked twice before with Milan Luthria - in Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai (2010) and The Dirty Picture (2011).

Trending

Share this story on

2 Shares
ALSO READKerala Gets Its First Metro In Kochi Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Flag Off: 10 Points
esha deolesha deol baadshahobaadshaho film

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live Cricket ScoreCars 3Bank Chor

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................