Baadshaho Poster: Esha Gupta Introduced As 'Badass Bombshell'

Highlights
- Baadshaho is set against the backdrop of Emergency
- Lisa Haydon's character poster will be revealed next
- Baadshaho scheduled to release in theatres on September 1
Here's the poster of Baadshaho introducing Esha Gupta:
The Badass Bombshell! @Baadshahopic.twitter.com/EKb9Eauu2K— Esha Gupta (@eshagupta2811) June 17, 2017
After Esha Gupta, we wait for the introduction of the sixth 'badass' (as mentioned on the poster), which will be played by Lisa Haydon. Baadshaho will be Lisa Haydon's first film after she got married to UK-based entrepreneur Dino Lalvani. Lisa and Dino welcomed their first child, son Zack, this year in May.
As we wait for Lisa Haydon's introduction in Baadshaho, take a look at the other 'badass baadshaho's from the film.
.@ajaydevgn from #Baadshaho! The badass in the bandana! pic.twitter.com/PKLBSTSzSo— Baadshaho (@Baadshaho) June 13, 2017
Presenting @Ileana_Official from #Baadshaho! Bold, beautiful and badass!— Baadshaho (@Baadshaho) June 16, 2017
Badass Baadshaho IleanaDCruz pic.twitter.com/g4HAyJ00Fw
Presenting @emraanhashmi, the guns and roses badass from #Baadshaho!— Baadshaho (@Baadshaho) June 14, 2017
Badass Baadshaho EmraanHashmi pic.twitter.com/DlfcHX3qXD
And here's @VidyutJammwal from #Baadshaho! The badass with a badge! pic.twitter.com/GjPIMbLN04— Baadshaho (@Baadshaho) June 15, 2017
Baadshaho, which has been widely shot in Mumbai and Rajasthan, is scheduled to release in theatres on September 1.
This film is Milan Luthria's fourth collaboration with Ajay Devgn after Kachche Dhaage (1999), Chori Chori (2003) and Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai (2010). Actor Emran Hashmi has worked twice before with Milan Luthria - in Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai (2010) and The Dirty Picture (2011).