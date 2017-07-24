B R Ambedkar's Statue Found Damaged In Uttar Pradesh Village

Hundreds of villagers staged a protest against the incident at Abad Ghar village under Thana Bhawan police station.

All India | | Updated: July 24, 2017 01:00 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
B R Ambedkar's Statue Found Damaged In Uttar Pradesh Village

BR Ambedkar's statue was found damaged in a village in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh. (File)

Muzaffarnagar:  A statue of Dalit icon BR Ambedkar was found damaged in a village in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh today, leading to tension in the area, police said.

Hundreds of villagers staged a protest against the incident at Abad Ghar village under Thana Bhawan police station, said Circle Officer Rajesh Tiwari, adding that police personnel were deployed at the village as a precautionary measure.

A case was registered against unidentified miscreants in this regard, Mr Tiwari said.

The damaged statue would be replaced, he added.

This is the second such incident reported from the area in the recent past. Sometime ago, a statue of Ambedkar was damaged in the neighbouring village of Ahmad Garh. 

Trending

Share this story on

1Share
ALSO READMuslim Woman Assaulted, Hijab Pulled Off In A Tube Station In London
BR amberdkarstatue vandalisedUttar Pradesh

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreJio PhoneMunna MichaelDunkirk

................................ Advertisement ................................