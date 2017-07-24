B R Ambedkar's Statue Found Damaged In Uttar Pradesh Village

A statue of Dalit icon BR Ambedkar was found damaged in a village in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh today, leading to tension in the area, police said.Hundreds of villagers staged a protest against the incident at Abad Ghar village under Thana Bhawan police station, said Circle Officer Rajesh Tiwari, adding that police personnel were deployed at the village as a precautionary measure.A case was registered against unidentified miscreants in this regard, Mr Tiwari said.The damaged statue would be replaced, he added.This is the second such incident reported from the area in the recent past. Sometime ago, a statue of Ambedkar was damaged in the neighbouring village of Ahmad Garh.