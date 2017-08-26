AT MP School, Shivraj Singh Chouhan Dons Teacher's Role

The chief minister visited the government middle school on the campus of Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology in Bhopal as part of a day-long mass teaching programme.

All India | | Updated: August 26, 2017 22:23 IST
Shivraj Singh Chouhan also spoke about importance of protecting the environment.

Bhopal:  Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today became teacher for a day and taught mathematics.

The chief minister visited the government middle school on the campus of Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology in Bhopal as part of a day-long mass teaching programme, 'Mil Banchey Madhya Pradesh' (Let's read together, Madhya Pradesh), organised by his government.

Apart from giving maths lessons, he also spoke about importance of protecting the environment, said a government official who accompanied him. "Protect environment to prevent global warming. If the rampant felling of trees and contamination of water bodies is not stopped, human life will be at stake," Mr Chouhan told the children.



Rajay Shiksha Kendra Media Adviser Amitabh Anuragi said that across the state, around 2.15 lakh volunteers, including engineers, doctors, bureaucrats and public representatives, taught 96 lakh students from classes I to VIII under the programme today.

The initiative was aimed at promoting 'community involvement' in schools and in overall development of students, he said. 

