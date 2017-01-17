At Least 1 Killed In Clashes Over Power Station In Bhangar Near Kolkata

At least one person was killed in firing at Bhangar, about 40 kilometres from Kolkata, today during clashes between villagers and the police. Some locals claimed police opened fire while trying to flee the area, outnumbered by thousands of angry villagers. Others claimed criminals loyal to a local Trinamool leader were behind the violence. The police have denied opening fire. "Outsiders with arms entered the place and created problems. Injuries were due to cross fire between outsiders," said Additional Director General of Police Anuj Sharma.In fact, several policemen were injured in heavy brickbatting; at least one police bus was set on fire and several other vehicles vandalised.Not just firing, bombs were also thrown at the police, caught between protestors who had blocked the Haroa Road at two different points.The protests were exactly like those seen at Nandigram in 2007. Men, women and teenagers waving lathis. Tree trunks laid out across roads. Branches of trees were set on fire.According to police sources, the involvement of Maoists is suspected as well as ultra-Left students from universities and colleges in Kolkata. Some students of Jadavpur University were allegedly seen on the spot as well as members of CPI-ML Red Star.In fact, CPI-ML Red Star leader Pradip Singha told NDTV, "Yes we don't live here but we have the right to help locals in their fight for what is right. Bhangar is not just a mini-Singur or Nandigram. It is a maxi-Singur-Nandigram."Bhangar resident Giasuddin Mollah said, "We are shocked people are blaming Naxals and Maoists for our movement. That is a lie."GM Uddin, another resident, said, "This is a do or die battle for us. We urge Mamata Banerjee to remove the power grid. We are all Trinamool supporters. But she must listen to our problems."Trouble was simmering in the area for two months against a power substation being set up by the Power Grid Corporation of India.Villagers claimed 16 acres of farm land was allegedly acquired forcibly for the project. They were told a power plant would come up. Instead, they saw a power grid with high tension wires.Scientists told them the grid would ruin farm land in the area, affect the health of people and destroy the environment, said villagers.Today, villagers blocked roads from the morning after police allegedly detained at least two leaders of their movement.The local Trinamool legislator Rezzak Mollah was not allowed to enter the area by villagers though Mamata Banerjee asked him to go.The power minister today asked why the villagers were agitating as he had said the project was put on hold.In the evening, Trinamool Congress issued a statement quoting Mamata Banerjee saying there would be no forcible acquisition of land and the power grid would be shifted if required.Within an hour, however, the Trinamool statement was withdrawn.The impact of this should be clear at Bhangar tomorrow.