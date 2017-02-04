Assembly Elections 2017: Lost 4 Kgs In Delhi, Miss Goan Food, Says Manohar Parrikar On Talks Of His Return To Goa

Assembly elections 2017: Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar was one of the first to cast his vote in Goa

Amid speculation of his return to Goa, Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar said today that he misses "Goan food in Delhi". Calling himself a "party man", Mr Parrikar said he will work as per directions given by party leaders. He, however, did not answer the question directly when asked about his return to the coastal state. "I have lost 4 kgs in Delhi because of the food. I like Goan food. You can interpret this the way you want", he said, after he cast his vote.When asked if he likes Goan fish curry better than butter chicken, he replied "of course"."I will repeat what Amitji (Amit Shah) has said on this issue... I am a party man, let the party decide," Mr Parrikar told reporters when asked if he would be the next Chief Minister of Goa should the BJP be voted to power. There has been speculation that the Defence Minister might let go of his post in the Centre to return as the Chief Minister of Goa, if the BJP wins. The "super-CM" of Goa, as he is called, came to the polling station just after voting began at 7 am this morning. He stood in line for about 10 minutes before he went in to cast his vote.He came out and said that he will only speak at a distance of 100 metres from the booth and walked briskly as reporters and cameras followed. "It is a 4-cornered contest, but 3 corners are very weak," Mr Parrikar said stating once again that the BJP will come to power with a two-third majority.Mr Parrikar said he expects the voter turnout to cross 85 per cent this time. "I expect good voting this time, like last time, when there was 83 per cent voting. It may even exceed 85 per cent this time," Parrikar said. He went on to say, "Goa votes very heavy and this is a specialty that BJP has inducted in the politics of Goa to increase the voting. Initial indications are good."Goa votes today for it's 40 assembly seats. Counting of votes will happen on March 11.