As Mysuru Policeman Lay Dying After Accident, Many Stopped. For Photos

All India | Edited by | Updated: January 30, 2017 14:28 IST
The Mysuru police officer had severe head injuries and died in a hospital.

Mysuru:  A police officer was severely injured after his official jeep was crushed in a head-on collision with a bus. But shocking, instead of helping him, the crowd which had surrounded the scene had only stopped to take pictures. The cop died in a hospital.

The driver died on the spot and 38-year-old Mahesh Kumar, a police inspector, was bleeding profusely from a severe head injury. Many passers-by spotted the damaged vehicle and stopped, but none offered any help.

Mr Kumar was rushed to a hospital by local police that arrived later where he died.

Shameful as it is, but this was not the first time a life was lost because onlookers were busy documenting the anomalies of an accident instead of helping the victim.

Last year, a 24-year-old man on a bike was hit by a truck with such force that his body was split into two. For 20 minutes he reportedly begged for help as people gathered around, taking photographs.

 

