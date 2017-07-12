Arrest Kamal Haasan, Ban Bigg Boss Tamil, Rightwing Group Tells Police

Actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan is facing the ire of a right-wing group that wants the police to arrest him and ban the reality television show "Bigg Boss Tamil" for hurting sentiments of people in Tamil Nadu. The show hosted by Kamal Haasan went on air late last month; it was his television debut.The group, Hindu Makkal Katchi, also wants the contestants in the reality show to be arrested. It complained, according to news agency India Abroad News Service, that participants in the show that went on air from 25 June were "mouthing obscene statements and are acting 75 per cent nude"."They should be arrested under law because they are hurting Tamil culture and the programme should be banned," the group said in a statement, insisting that it hurt the sentiments of 7 crore people of the state.All 15 participants except one are actors and will remain locked in the house fitted with 30 cameras. One participant is eliminated every week.In his statements, Arjun Sampath of the group has also claimed that the show was promoting Leftist and Dravidian ideologies. He has also highlighted that Juliana, the only non-actor among the participants, was picked up because she had raised slogans against the BJP government during the Jallikattu protests.This is the second time in months that the group has targeted the outspoken actor. In March, HMK has filed a complaint against Kamal Haasan in a court for his remarks about Hindu epic Mahabharata in an interview that the HMK considered were derogatory. The high court had, however, suspended summons issued to the actor by the court.