Punitive Fire Assault On Pak Posts To Check Infiltration, Says Army, Releasing Video "Pakistani posts actively help infiltration," said an army officer.

"As part of our anti-terror strategy, punitive fire assaults are carried out from time to time. Pakistani posts have been actively helping infiltration," said an army officer.



The army's message is loud and clear, said experts - if Pakistan tries to push in infiltrators, India will take firm action.



Sources have drawn a clear distinction with the surgical strikes of last September, in which Indian soldiers went across the Line of Control and targeted terrorist staging areas.



In this case, Indian soldiers fired mortars from their side of the border.



Heavy fire included bunker busting guns and anti-tank guided munitions. Rocket propelled grenades.



India's action comes in the middle of national anger over terror attacks on army camps, the recent mutilation of two soldiers by Pakistanis and the brutal killing of a young Kashmiri army officer.



