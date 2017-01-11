Collapse
Sushma Swaraj Tells Amazon 'Apologise Or No Visa' After Flag Doormats

All India | Edited by | Updated: January 11, 2017 21:06 IST
Sushma Swaraj demanded an apology from Amazon for selling doormats coloured like Indian flag.

New Delhi:  After reports of online retailer Amazon selling doormats coloured like the Indian flag, Union minister Sushma has demanded an unconditional apology and a withdrawal of the product. In a series of tweets, the External Affairs Minister threatened that unless this is done, Amazon officials will not be given visas.

The minister's tweets read: 
Ms Swaraj's response came after a Tweeter user pointed out the same of floor mats on Amazon.Disrespect to the national flag is a punishable offense in India. It involves a three-year jail term and a fine or both.

Products having national flags are  common abroad. In the US, clothes, towels, crockery and even underwear is sold which bear the US national flag.

