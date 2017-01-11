Sushma Swaraj Tells Amazon 'Apologise Or No Visa' After Flag Doormats

The minister's tweets read:
Amazon must tender unconditional apology. They must withdraw all products insulting our national flag immediately. /1- Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) January 11, 2017
If this is not done forthwith, we will not grant Indian Visa to any Amazon official. We will also rescind the Visas issued earlier.- Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) January 11, 2017
Ms Swaraj's response came after a Tweeter user pointed out the same of floor mats on Amazon.
Disrespect to the national flag is a punishable offense in India. It involves a three-year jail term and a fine or both.
@SushmaSwaraj#BuycotAmazonINDIapic.twitter.com/8y44SnNlSw— KISHAN JHA (@kishanjha3) January 11, 2017
Products having national flags are common abroad. In the US, clothes, towels, crockery and even underwear is sold which bear the US national flag.