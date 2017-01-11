Sushma Swaraj Tells Amazon 'Apologise Or No Visa' After Flag Doormats

Amazon must tender unconditional apology. They must withdraw all products insulting our national flag immediately. /1 - Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) January 11, 2017

If this is not done forthwith, we will not grant Indian Visa to any Amazon official. We will also rescind the Visas issued earlier. - Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) January 11, 2017

After reports of online retailer Amazon selling doormats coloured like the Indian flag, Union minister Sushma has demanded an unconditional apology and a withdrawal of the product. In a series of tweets, the External Affairs Minister threatened that unless this is done, Amazon officials will not be given visas.The minister's tweets read:Ms Swaraj's response came after a Tweeter user pointed out the same of floor mats on Amazon.Disrespect to the national flag is a punishable offense in India. It involves a three-year jail term and a fine or both.Products having national flags are common abroad. In the US, clothes, towels, crockery and even underwear is sold which bear the US national flag.