By-Polls In Kashmir's Anantnag Pushed Back To May 25 After Violence Low Turnout In Srinagar

The by-election for Kashmir's Anantnag constituency, which was due on April 12, has been deferred to May 25. The Election Commission's decision came a day after unprecedented violence was witnessed in the elections for Srinagar parliamentary constituency, in which eight people died and nearly 100 were injured. The turnout was the lowest in 30 years - only 7 per cent.The Commission faced criticism for holding the elections against the advice of the state government. Kashmir's ruling People's Democratic Party or PDP demanded that the elections for Anantnag be deferred. Its candidate from Anantnag, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti's brother Tasaduq Mufti, said the government had informed the poll commission in writing that "this is not a right time for polls".This evening, the Election Commission said the Jammu and Kashmir government's report asked the elections be deferred, saying law and order is not conducive now for free and fair polls.In its report, the state also expressed fear that violent attempts may be made by miscreants to scuttle the elections.