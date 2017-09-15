Amit Shah Meets BJP's Core Group Leaders From Bihar

BJP chief Amit Shah on Thursday met the party's core group leaders from Bihar, in the first such meeting held after it allied with the JD(U) and joined the Nitish Kumar-led government.Sources said Mr Shah asked the state leaders to work to ensure that government schemes reach their target beneficiaries.BJP ministers in the state government should meet the public at the party's office in Patna on Mondays and Tuesdays, he is learnt to have told them."The meeting focussed on issues related to the party organisation as well as the government. Shah also stressed on the need to strengthen the party further in the state," Mr Shah said.Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, state BJP chief Nityanand Rai, former state chiefs Mangal Pandey, Nand Kishore Yadav, several Union ministers from the state, Radha Mohan Singh, Giriraj Singh and Ashwini Choubey among others, attended the meeting.The BJP had won 22 and its allies nine seats in Bihar in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls in which the Mr Kumar-led JD(U) won only two out of total 40 seats.Till 2013, when the JD(U) broke ties with the BJP, the former was the senior partner in the Lok Sabha as well the Assembly.Though the BJP has not commented on the matter officially, sources have said it will seek to contest more seats than the JD(U) in the next Lok Sabha polls due to its massive victory in the last election.