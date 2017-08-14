Allah Is The Owner Of Masjid, Shia Board Can't Give It Away: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi

Asaduddin Owaisi's statement came in the backdrop of the Shia Central Waqf Board of Uttar Pradesh telling the Supreme Court that a mosque could be built in a Muslim-dominated area at a reasonable distance from the disputed site in Ayodhya.

All India | | Updated: August 14, 2017 08:31 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Allah Is The Owner Of Masjid, Shia Board Can't Give It Away: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said mosques cannot be handed over to anybody.

Hyderabad:  AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said mosques cannot be handed over to anybody simply because a religious cleric says so, as Allah owns the places of worship.

His statement came in the backdrop of the Shia Central Waqf Board of Uttar Pradesh telling the Supreme Court that a mosque could be built in a Muslim-dominated area at a reasonable distance from the disputed site in Ayodhya.

"Masjids cannot be given just bcos 1 Maulana says so, Allah is the owner not a Maulana once a Masjid always a Masjid," Mr Owaisi tweeted.

"Masjids can be managed by Shia, Sunni, Barelvi, Sufi, Deobandi, Salafi, Bohri but they are not owners ALLAH is the owner even AIMPLB cannot give," he posted on social networking site Twitter.

"Masjids are built by people who believe in Day of Judgment and fear ALLAH only. It is duty of Muslims to offer namaz in masjid that is protection," he added.

Trending

Share this story on

 Share
ALSO READUS Ready To Help India Modernise Its Military, Says Top US Commander
Asaduddin OwaisiShia Waqf board

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreJab Harry Met SejalToilet Ek Prem KathaBlue Whale Game

................................ Advertisement ................................