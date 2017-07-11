All Kashmiris Are Not Terrorists, Said Rajnath Singh In Twitter Exchange Rajnath Singh was reacting to one Shuchi Singh Kalra, the editor of a noted travel portal, who criticized his comment on "Kashmiriyat" in the aftermath of Amarnath attack.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Home Minister Rajnath Singh called the Amarnath attack a "cowardly act of terror". New Delhi: When a comment on the Amarnath terror attack appeared to cross the line, Home Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted today: "all Kashmiris are not terrorists". He also stressed that it was his job to ensure peace and tranquility in all parts of the country.



The Home Minister was reacting to one Shuchi Singh Kalra, the editor of a noted travel portal, who criticized his comment on "Kashmiriyat" in the aftermath of The people of Kashmir have strongly condemned the terror attack on Amarnath yatris. It shows the spirit of Kashmiriyat is very much alive. - Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 11, 2017 Ms Kalra's counter was astringent: "Who gives a **** about the spirit of Kashmiriyat at this moment? It's not your job to placate. Just drag those cowards out and cull them."



The Home Minister did not let that pass without a riposte. Ms Kalra I certainly do. It is absolutely my job to ensure peace & tranquility in all parts of the country. All Kashmiris are not terrorists https://t.co/YdTnjDND9i - Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 11, 2017 Ms Kalra has since deleted her Twitter account.



Earlier, the Home Minister said he saluted the people of Jammu and Kashmir saying they had condemned the attack in which terrorists opened fire on a



Mr Singh called it a "cowardly act of terror" and told reporters it was heartening to see the nation stand united against terrorism.



"I am pained at the loss of lives of Amarnath pilgrims. But I salute the people of Kashmir as all sections of society have condemned the attack," he said.



This morning, the Home Minister held a review of security in Jammu and Kashmir and ordered tighter security for pilgrims visiting the Amarnath caves deep in the Himalayas.



Over 3,000 more pilgrims headed to the shrine of Lord Shiva this morning, many of them saying they would not be deterred by the terror attack. Earlier, the Home Minister said he saluted the people of Jammu and Kashmir saying they had condemned the attack in which terrorists opened fire on a bus returning from the Amarnath shrine Mr Singh called it a "cowardly act of terror" and told reporters it was heartening to see the nation stand united against terrorism."I am pained at the loss of lives of Amarnath pilgrims. But I salute the people of Kashmir as all sections of society have condemned the attack," he said.This morning, the Home Minister held a review of security in Jammu and Kashmir and ordered tighter security for pilgrims visiting the Amarnath caves deep in the Himalayas.Over 3,000 more pilgrims headed to the shrine of Lord Shiva this morning, many of them saying they would not be deterred by the terror attack.



When a comment on the Amarnath terror attack appeared to cross the line, Home Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted today: "all Kashmiris are not terrorists". He also stressed that it was his job to ensure peace and tranquility in all parts of the country.The Home Minister was reacting to one Shuchi Singh Kalra, the editor of a noted travel portal, who criticized his comment on "Kashmiriyat" in the aftermath of the attack in which seven pilgrims were killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag.Ms Kalra's counter was astringent: "Who gives a **** about the spirit of Kashmiriyat at this moment? It's not your job to placate. Just drag those cowards out and cull them."The Home Minister did not let that pass without a riposte.Ms Kalra has since deleted her Twitter account.