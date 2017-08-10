Al Qaeda-Linked Terrorist Arrested In Delhi

A terrorist linked to al-Qaeda was arrested in Delhi this morning; he was allegedly trying to escape to Nepal, police said.Raza Ul Ahmed, who is involved in a fake currency racket, is a member of Ansar Bangla - Bangladesh based terror outfit - which has an affiliation with al-Qaeda, police said.Ahmed has been handed over to the West Bengal police, which had filed a case against him.Ansar Bangla is said to be involved in the hacking of atheists in Bangladesh. The group owes allegiance to Al Qaeda. Many members of the terror outfit, according to the police, have sneaked into India using forged documents.Last Week, Uttar Pradesh anti-terror sqauad had arrested one Ansar Bangla suspect.