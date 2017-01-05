Akhilesh Yadav Shows Team Mulayam Singh Yadav Who Is In Charge: 10 Facts

New Delhi: In the middle of his war with father Mulayam Singh Yadav over control of the Samajwadi Party, Akhilesh Yadav last night took back four leaders suspended by his uncle Shivpal Yadav. The letter that announced the decision was signed by Naresh Uttam, newly appointed Samajwadi Party UP chief, who said that Mr Yadav has issued order as the "national president" of the party. The move has been described as an aggressive move to show who's boss. "We will move forward with the Netaji's blessings," Akhilesh Yadav said. Sources said any hope of reconciliation between father and son is now practically over, barring a miracle.
Here are the 10 latest developments in this big story
- Both groups, on the verge of a split, have been asked to prove their majority by the Election Commission.
- Last evening, the agency wrote to both factions asking for signed affidavits from lawmakers and others for a proof of strength.
- The Election Commission moved after announcing that elections in five states including Uttar Pradesh will be held from February 4.
- On both Mulayam Singh and Akhilesh Yadav staking their claim on the party symbol, the cycle, the Election Commission said it would take "an appropriate decision at an appropriate time".
- Akhilesh Yadav's camp has reportedly submitted details claiming that he has the support of a majority of the party leaders and elected representatives, so he leads the real Samajwadi Party.
- Akhilesh Yadav has urged his supporters to prepare for polls and is meeting some legislators and confidantes today.
- Mr Yadav may announce more candidates for the assembly elections after the meeting.
- In the last peace formula discussed between the two sides, Mulayam Singh was to reassume his role as the party chief; Akhilesh Yadav was asked to decide on the party's candidates for the elections, and Mulayam Singh's brother Shivpal Yadav will be granted a national role in party affairs, allowing the Chief Minister some more breathing space in Lucknow.
- The tussle for power within the first family of Uttar Pradesh peaked last week as supporters of the Chief Minister declared him the chief of the party in place of Mulayam Singh at a conclave.
- Akhilesh Yadav has described his hostile takeover as a "tough decision" sometimes needed to "protect the ones you love". But he also repeatedly said he does not wish to undermine his father.