Akhilesh Yadav Shows Team Mulayam Singh Yadav Who Is In Charge: 10 Facts

New Delhi: In the middle of his war with father Mulayam Singh Yadav over control of the Samajwadi Party, Akhilesh Yadav last night took back four leaders suspended by his uncle Shivpal Yadav. The letter that announced the decision was signed by Naresh Uttam, newly appointed Samajwadi Party UP chief, who said that Mr Yadav has issued order as the "national president" of the party. The move has been described as an aggressive move to show who's boss. "We will move forward with the Netaji's blessings," Akhilesh Yadav said. Sources said any hope of reconciliation between father and son is now practically over, barring a miracle.