Ahead Of Manipur Oath, Amit Shah's Flight Returns To Delhi After Snag: 10 Points

Imphal: Nongthombam Biren Singh and his ministers will take oath today as the BJP takes charge of another state in the north east, Manipur. BJP chief Amit Shah and several union ministers, who were scheduled to attend the oath ceremony, have returned to Delhi, say BJP sources after their flight developed a technical snag. The BJP is forming government in Manipur in alliance with small regional parties and is expected to reward them for their support with cabinet posts as it has done in Goa on Tuesday. In both states, the BJP had fewer seats than the Congress but moved faster than the rival party to secure support to reach get a majority.