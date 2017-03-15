Ahead Of Manipur Oath, Amit Shah's Flight Returns To Delhi After Snag: 10 Points

Amit Shah have returned to Delhi as his flight developed a technical snag.
Imphal: Nongthombam Biren Singh and his ministers will take oath today as the BJP takes charge of another state in the north east, Manipur. BJP chief Amit Shah and several union ministers, who were scheduled to attend the oath ceremony, have returned to Delhi, say BJP sources after their flight developed a technical snag. The BJP is forming government in Manipur in alliance with small regional parties and is expected to reward them for their support with cabinet posts as it has done in Goa on Tuesday. In both states, the BJP had fewer seats than the Congress but moved faster than the rival party to secure support to reach get a majority.
Biren Singh, a former Congressman who joined the BJP only in October last year, will be sworn in as chief minister at 1.30 pm today. He can have a maximum 12 ministers.
Hours before the oath ceremony, Mr Singh was still huddled in talks with party leaders and allies over the contours of his cabinet and who to accommodate in it from among the allies.
The Chief Minister designate refused to comment this morning on whether Manipur will have a Deputy Chief Minister in Y Joykumar Singh, a leader of the National People's Party of NPP, whose four legislators are supporting the BJP.
"We will decide in an hour, we are holding a meeting. Right now I will not say anything," Biren Singh said.
The BJP, which has won 21 seats, has claimed it has the support of 33 legislators in the 60-member Manipur assembly. It needs 31 for a majority.
The lone Lok Janshakti Party legislator Karma Shyam and Trinamool congress leader Robindro Singh, who are supporting the BJP, are expected to be made ministers.
The Naga People's Front or NPF has offered external support of its four legislators and will not be a part of the government or have ministers.
Manipur Governor Najma Heptullah invited the BJP - led coalition to form government, satisfied she said that it had the numbers.
The Governor said she would like Biren Singh to prove majority on the floor of the house "as soon as possible, maybe March 22 or 23."
The Congress, which won the most seats, 28, could not gather the support of three more legislators to make the 31-seat majority mark. It has accused the BJP of using "money power" to form government in Goa and Manipur.