Actor Salman Khan To Sign Bail Bond In Jodhpur Today In Arms Act Case

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will appear before a district court judge today to sign a bail bond in Jodhpur. Acquitted in a case under the Arms Act, Mr Khan has been directed by the district sessions court to appear before them.The Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court had in January acquitted the 50-year-old actor, giving him the benefit of doubt in the 18-year-old Arms Act case against him. But the state government appealed against his acquittal in March and it will now be heard by the sessions court district today.Mr Khan will have to sign a bail bond and deposit Rs 20,000.The charges against Mr Khan were that he had illegally used his weapons to kill two black buck deer in a village close to Jodhpur in 1998 when he was shooting for the film Hum Saath Saath Hain.The CJM court had acquitted him saying the evidence could not conclusively establish that the actor had indeed used his weapons for hunting.But the prosecution said that since the case dragged on for 18 years, it affected the witnesses.Of the four cases registered against Mr Khan, the black buck poaching case is under trial, while in the two cases of poaching Chinkara deer the state government has filed an appeal in the Supreme Court.