9 Burnt Alive In Bihar After The Bus They Were Travelling In Caught Fire

Over a dozen passengers got trapped in the rear side of the bus after fire suddenly broke out, said police officials.

All India | | Updated: May 25, 2017 23:50 IST
Patna:  Nine passengers aboard a private bus were burnt alive and half a dozen were injured when it caught fire near Harnaaut area of Bihar's Nalanda district on Thursday, the state police said.

All the injured were rushed to a government hospital.

Over a dozen passengers got trapped in the rear side of the bus after fire suddenly broke out, said police officials. The bus was not air-conditioned.

The cause of the fire was being ascertained, they said.

Bihar Disaster Management Minister Chandrasekhar has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the victims and promised to provide treatment to those sustained burns in the blaze.

