5 Killed As Tree Falls Between Cable Car Towers In Jammu And Kashmir's Gulmarg

Five people died and a number of tourists are suspected to have been stranded in the cable cars of Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir, after a tree fell between the two gondola towers and snapped the cable. Sources said the service has been stopped and rescue operations are underway.The gondola service of Gulmarg is hugely popular, drawing thousands of people in summer. The area is also a centre of winter sports. With one of the finest ski slopes in the world, Gulmarg drawn skiers from across the world through the winter.More details are awaited.