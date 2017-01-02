4 Killed, 26 Injured In Bus-Tractor Collision In Chhattisgarh

At least three women and a 6-year-old girl were killed while 26 others injured when a bus they were travelling in after attending a family function, collided with a tractor in Gariyaband district, police said.The accident took place last on Sunday night on Gariyaband-Raipur road when around 40 persons were returning to Mana Basti village after attending a family function at Tarra Village near Rajim, around 45 kms away from Raipur, Gariyaband Additional Superintendent of Police Neha Pandey said."On way back, when the bus reached near Shaymnagar, it collided head on with a tractor and plunged into a roadside field leaving three women and a girl dead on spot," the ASP said.Soon after getting information, a police team rushed to the spot and admitted the injured to the hospitals, Ms Pandey said."While 12 injured, some of them critically, were shifted to Dr BR Ambedkar Memorial Hospital, Raipur, 14 are undergoing treatment at the community health centre in Rajim," the ASP said.The victims have not been identified yet, she said, adding a case has been registered in this connection and probe is on.