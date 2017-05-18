3 Decades After Bofors, Indian Army Gets First Artillery Guns From US The Army has massive plans to upgrade its artillery formations, and is in the process of acquiring five different types of artillery guns under a 22,000 crore rupee modernisation plan.

For the first time in three decades, the Indian Army received two new artillery guns today. The M-777 ultra-light howitzer guns which arrived today are part of a 145-gun order which India sealed in a government to government deal with the US for 700 million dollars.The last artillery guns that India bought were the controversial Swedish Bofors guns in the mid-1980s.The Army has massive plans to upgrade its artillery formations, and is in the process of acquiring five different types of artillery guns under a 22,000 crore rupee modernisation plan. The guns that arrived today will be used to shore up defences in high-altitude areas against China.The guns were earlier expected to arrive in June.The Union Cabinet on November 17 approved the much-awaited deal, which would add tremendous firepower to the Indian Army, especially against China in eastern front.The air portable 155mm/39 calibre gun, with maximum range of 30 km, is manufactured by BAE Systems.The $737 million contract has a 30 per cent offset clause worth around $200 million.Out of 145 guns, BAE will deliver 25 guns and rest 120 will be assembled in India by Mahindra The ultra light howitzer is being purchased primarily to deploy on mountains in eastern border with China to provide the much-needed fire power to the Indian Army in the region.