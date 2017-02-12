Budget
4 Terrorists Killed In Kashmir's Kulgam, 2 Soldiers Lost Lives. Encounter On.

All India | | Updated: February 12, 2017 11:17 IST
An encounter between security forces and terrorists is underway in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district

Srinagar: 

Highlights

  1. Encounter with terrorists underway in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district
  2. 4 terrorists killed; 2 soldiers have also died, 2 others injured
  3. Operation on to find injured terrorists, who are hiding at the moment
Four terrorists have been killed in an ongoing encounter in Kammu and Kashmir's Kulgam. The encounter has also claimed the lives of two soldiers. Three other soldiers have been injured. The encounter had started early this morning in Yaripora of Kulgam district. The army, which got a tip-off from the police late at night, cordoned off a village in the region which is 60 kilometres from Srinagar.

"Three other terrorists, believed to be injured during the gunfight, managed to escape from the spot and are hiding nearby. An operation is underway to find and nab them," sources told news agency Press Trust of India.

On February 4, an encounter took place in north Kashmir's Baramulla district, in which two terrorists were killed.  Two policemen had been injured in the exchange of fire, which started after security forces were tipped off about the presence of terrorists.

