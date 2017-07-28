2 Petitions In Patna High Court Against New Nitish Government

Two petitions were filed in the Patna High Court on Thursday, challenging the formation of a new government by Nitish Kumar's JD-U along with the BJP.One petition was filed by Jitender Kumar and the second by Rashtriya Janata Dal legislator Saroj Yadav and Chandan Kumar Verma, contended that the mandate in 2015 Bihar assembly polls was given to Grand Alliance of JD-U, RJD and Congress led by Nitish Kumar against the BJP and it was to rule for five years.They have said that RJD is the largest party in the state assembly but Governor did not invite it to form the new government after Nitish Kumar resigned.The petitions said that as this is against the Constitution, the court should intervene and dissmiss Nitish Kumar government formed with the BJP's support.