2 Minor Girls Allegedly Gang-Raped In UP's Bulandshahr

A case has been registered and investigation is on

All India | Written by | Updated: July 02, 2017 18:14 IST
The two friends had gone to relieve themselves in the fields last night.

Bulandshahr:  Two minor girls who had gone to relieve themselves in the fields last night were allegedly abducted and gang-raped by five men in western Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district. After their alleged rapists were done with them, the girls were thrown out of the car into the field a few kilometres away from where they were picked up.

When the girls told their parents about their ordeal, they rushed to the police station in Jahangirabad. A medical examination was conducted and the report is awaited.

A case has been registered and investigation is on.

"We are hunting for the accused," a senior police officer said.

