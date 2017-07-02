2 Minor Girls Allegedly Gang-Raped In UP's Bulandshahr

Two minor girls who had gone to relieve themselves in the fields last night were allegedly abducted and gang-raped by five men in western Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district. After their alleged rapists were done with them, the girls were thrown out of the car into the field a few kilometres away from where they were picked up.When the girls told their parents about their ordeal, they rushed to the police station in Jahangirabad. A medical examination was conducted and the report is awaited.A case has been registered and investigation is on."We are hunting for the accused," a senior police officer said.