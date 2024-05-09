10 Arrested Of Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar Gang In Nationwide Operation

Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested 10 members of Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldi Brar gang.

In a pan-India crackdown by Delhi Police's Special Cell against the criminal module of absconding alleged terrorist Satinderjeet Singh aka Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi, nine gang members were arrested while a juvenile was apprehended, police said on Wednesday.

The official said that the operation spanned seven states - Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar and with their arrests, contract killing and other heinous crimes in Delhi and other states have been averted.

The official said that some of the arrested persons, who were connected through social media sites including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and other encrypted chat platforms, were previously involved in criminal activities at the behest of Brar and Bishnoi.

Two each were apprehended from Delhi, UP, and Punjab, and one each from Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, and Bihar. The accused have been identified as Jaspreet Singh aka Rahul, Dharmendra aka Kartik, Manjeet, Gurpal Singh, Manjeet Singh Guri, Abhay Soni, Sachin Kumar, Santosh aka Sultan Baba, and Santosh Kumar.

Police said that reliable inputs were received that an interstate module operating at the behest of notorious gangsters Bishnoi, lodged in jail and Brar, based abroad, was very active in Delhi, NCR and adjoining states for committing offences of extortion, killings and other heinous crimes.

"While monitoring the activities of this syndicate, some incriminatory conversation amongst the members of this syndicate sitting in different states came to notice through technical surveillance wherein they were conspiring to carry out some killing/heinous crime which was further corroborated by source input," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Cell, Prateeksha Godara said.

It was also learnt that these gangsters had also procured weapons.

"To avert the nefarious designs of these members, a case was registered at Special Cell on April 24 under relevant provisions of IPC. Multiple teams were constituted and dispatched immediately at different locations in all the states where these members were located," the DCP said.

Seven pistols with 31 live cartridges were also recovered from their possession.

