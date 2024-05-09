UPA Government Tried To Reduce Quotas For OBC, SC, ST: Yogi Adityanath

Terrorists are being glorified, and mafias are encouraged, Yogi Adityanath said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath alleged on Thursday that the previous UPA government at the centre tried to reduce reservations for the OBC, SC and ST communities by providing quotas to Muslims. But the attempt has not succeeded because of the BJP's protest, he added.

"As UPA chairperson from 2004 to 2014, Sonia Gandhi constituted Justice Ranganath Mishra's committee to put a dent in the OBC reservation and the committee had recommended that 6% of the OBC reservation should be given to Muslims," Mr Adityanath told ANI.

"BJP and NDA had protested at that time; their plans could not be fulfilled, and then these people also tried to intrude on the rights of SC, ST and that in the Sachar Committee Report, some castes of Muslims should be included in the Scheduled Castes. The Congress manifesto is divisive. The plans of Congress will not be fulfilled and at least Sonia Gandhi should develop the habit of speaking the truth," he added.

Reacting to the Congress's allegation that the BJP is indulging in divisive politics, he accused the Congress of pursuing a 'divide and rule' policy.

"...'Ulta chor kotwaal ko daante'. Everyone is aware that 'divide and rule' has been inherited by the Congress party. Congress allowed the devious ploy of the British to partition the country," Mr Adityanath said.

Earlier in the day, while addressing an election rally for the Akbarpur Lok Sabha seat in Kanpur, he said that the election is between 'Ram Bhakts' and 'Ramdrohis'.

He further said that after the end of three phases of Lok Sabha elections, only the slogan of 'Phir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar, Abki Baar 400 Paar' is echoing across the country.

"When they fail to comprehend anything, they resort to conspiracies against India. Statements from opposition parties indicate that these elections are between 'Ram Bhakts' and 'Ramdrohis'. Those who are 'Ram Bhakts' are also 'Rashtra Bhakts' of the nation," he said.

The UP CM urged voters to vote in favour of BJP candidate Devendra Singh Bhole. CM Yogi expressed that the mere mention of the name 'Akbarpur' often "evokes hesitation."

"All of this will change. We must put an end to the signs of slavery and honour our heritage. This region needs to be integrated with the mainstream of development. To achieve this goal, active participation through voting in the ongoing national campaign is essential," the Chief Minister added.

He stated that it is an "eternal truth" that 'Ramdrohis' have always met their downfall and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections will confirm this truth.

He emphasized, "This is not merely an election to form a government. On one hand, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the country is being established as a new and Aatmanirbhar Bharat, while on the other hand, 'Ramdrohis' are working to divide us based on caste and regional identities."

"Terrorists are being glorified, and mafias are encouraged. There is a conspiracy underway to grant the rights of Scheduled Castes, Tribes, and Backward Castes to minorities," he added.

Attacking the opposition, CM Yogi said that during the UPA government, the Ranganath Mishra Committee had recommended giving Muslims a 6 per cent reservation by deducting from the reservation for backward classes. He added that it was only after the BJP opposed this, that Congress withdrew the proposal.

"Congress has consistently engaged in divisive politics, fostering division within the nation and actively promoting terrorism and separatism in various regions. Congress has once again promised to give such reservations in its manifesto this time", he said.

The UP Chief Minister stated that Congress and SP did not express condolences on the demise of former UP CM, Kalyan Singh.

"Likewise, there was no compassion shown for the murder of Raju Pal in Prayagraj and advocate Umesh Pal. Presently, the mafia has been eradicated and justice has been served. Their sympathy lies with the mafia and 'Ramdrohis'," he said.

CM Yogi mentioned that the BJP government is currently conducting a survey to assess the potential for cultivating sugarcane in the area and plans are underway to establish a sugar and ethanol complex in the region.

"During the SP regime, only guns were manufactured here, but under the Kanpur Defence Corridor, cannons for the nation will be produced. When the cannons will kill terrorists at the border, the names of Kanpur and UP will resonate in everyone's minds", the Chief Minister stated.

"Only the BJP government can accomplish such tasks. Whether it's about free ration or free healthcare, from the birth of a daughter to her education and marriage arrangements, or providing security to daughters and businessmen, your vote is shaping the vision of a new India," he added.

Taking a dig at the Congress and the INDIA bloc, CM Yogi said, "Those who are responsible for dividing the country will work to divide you in future. We have to make the country self-reliant and developed under the leadership of PM Modi."

Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana, State Government Minister Rakesh Sachan, Pratibha Shukla, MLAs Neelima Katiyar, Abhijeet Singh Sanga, Saroj Kuril, District Panchayat President Swapnil Varun, MP candidate Devendra Singh Bhole, former minister Aruna Kori, BJP Vice President Devesh Soni and other dignitaries were present at the event.

