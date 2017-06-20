2 Lakh IT Jobs At Risk, But Some Hope For Laid-Off Techies

With nearly 2 lakh jobs expected to be slashed in the IT sector in the next two years, all is not lost as more than 50 per cent of the laid-off employees will be reskilled and transferred to other opportunities, a survey said. The survey was conducted by CIEL HR Services among mid to senior-level professionals in 50 IT companies. "The normal industry attrition is 15-20 per cent, which is not getting replaced and with automation taking over, more than two lakh jobs are likely to be lost in next two years."This may sound depressing, but all is not lost. There are enough opportunities to be leveraged upon," CIEL HR Services CEO Aditya Narayan Mishra told PTI quoting the survey.Most of the layoffs are taking place in segments like IT infrastructure support, testing and software development, Mishra added. However, new opportunities are emerging in areas such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence, among others, he added.