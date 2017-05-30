19-Year-Old Commits Suicide After Failing In Class 12 Exam

In another incident, a 30-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison over some family dispute at Thana Bhawan town in Shamli district last evening, police said.

All India | | Updated: May 30, 2017 13:21 IST
43 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
19-Year-Old Commits Suicide After Failing In Class 12 Exam

A 19-year-old student allegedly committed suicide after failing Class XII examination

Muzaffarnagar:  A 19-year-old student allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison for failing the Class XII examination at Kallerpur village in Muzaffarnagar district.

According to the incharge of Kotwali police outpost Manoj Yadav, Shivani took the extreme step yesterday and was rushed to a hospital were she was declared dead.

In another incident, a 30-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison over some family dispute at Thana Bhawan town in Shamli district last evening, police said.

Sonu was worried over some family dispute with his wife.

He took the step when his wife started living at her parent's house and refused to return.

In the third incident, a 60-year-old man allegedly jumped into a canal at Bhains village in the district yesterday, police said.

Ved Prakash's body has not yet been recovered.

According to his family, Ved was worried over his illness, they said.

Trending

Share this story on

43 Shares
ALSO READThis Video Shot By Young Soldier Fighting ISIS Went Viral
Class 12 result 2017Student commits suicideSuicide Cases

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Sachin: A Billion DreamsPirates Of The Caribbean 5Hindi MediumICC Champions Trophy ScheduleHalf GirlfriendLive Cricket ScoreCBSE 10th ResultsFlipkart Sale

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................