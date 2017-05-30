19-Year-Old Commits Suicide After Failing In Class 12 Exam

A 19-year-old student allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison for failing the Class XII examination at Kallerpur village in Muzaffarnagar district.According to the incharge of Kotwali police outpost Manoj Yadav, Shivani took the extreme step yesterday and was rushed to a hospital were she was declared dead.In another incident, a 30-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison over some family dispute at Thana Bhawan town in Shamli district last evening, police said.Sonu was worried over some family dispute with his wife.He took the step when his wife started living at her parent's house and refused to return.In the third incident, a 60-year-old man allegedly jumped into a canal at Bhains village in the district yesterday, police said.Ved Prakash's body has not yet been recovered.According to his family, Ved was worried over his illness, they said.