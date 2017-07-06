13 Killed, 850 Villages Under Water As Assam Floods Worsen

13 people have died in Assam due to floods that have affected four lakh people across 15 districts and as many as 42,000 of them have been rendered homeless taking shelter in relief camps.With the Bharmaputra river flowing over danger level in several places including Guwahati and all its tributaries in full spate, flood waters are submerging new areas. All the ferry services have been suspended in Guwahati. Five other rivers are flowing above danger levels in Brahmaputra valley.The worst-hit district is Karimganj where over two lakh people have been affected by the swirling waters followed by Lakhimpur with 80,000 sufferers.The deluge-hit districts are Lakhimpur, Jorhat, Golaghat, Sivasagar, Cachar, Dhemaji, Biswanath, Karimganj, Sonitpur, Hojai, Majuli, Barpeta, Chirang, Nagaon and Nalbari.In neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh, heavy showers and landslides have continued for the fourth consecutive day.Over 16,000 hectares of standing crop is under flood waters, over 10,000 people in Nagaon district have got affected by flash floods and about 850 villages in Assam are reeling under flash flood situation.300 people were rescued in Baghbar revenue circle of Barpeta district after the Beki River started inundating villages.