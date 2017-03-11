11 CRPF Men Die As Maoists Ambush Security Team In Chhattisgarh's Sukma

Eleven personnel of the CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) have died after they were ambushed by Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district. Five others have been injured in the ambush, which took place in Bheji district. The Maoists, reports said, later robbed 10 guns and the radio sets of the deceased CRPF men. Union minister Rajnath Singh tweeted, saying, "The Centre is in direct communication with the state government. Those who perpetrated this incident in Sukma will be brought to justice."The CRPF said the men were "providing security" to road construction teams when the IED blast occurred.The injured were evacuated by helicopter to the CRPF Field Surgical Unit, Bheji and CoBRA men were sent to the spot as reinforcements. The operation is still on, the statement from the CRPF added.