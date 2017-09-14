10 Things To Know About India's First Bullet Train

PM Narendra Modi, Japan's Shinzo Abe today launched work on India's first bullet train

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe today launched work on India's first bullet train, which will run between Ahmedabad in Gujarat and Mumbai. The train, which is expected to begin operating in 2022, will run at a maximum speed of 350 km per hour and will cover the 508-km stretch in under three hours. The ambitious project will cost around Rs 1.10 lakh crore. Japan is giving a loan of Rs 88,000 crore for the project at a minimal interest of 0.1 per cent.