10 Facts On the Disproportionate Case Against VK Sasikala

The assets case against J Jayalalithaa was filed in 1996, VK Sasikala was accused of abetment.

New Delhi: The pending disproportionate assets case that poses a legal hurdle against VK Sasikala's taking over as the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, dates back to 1996. J Jayalalithaa, Ms Sasikala and her two relatives, Ilavarasi and Sudhagaran, had been convicted in the case that alleged that the former Chief Minister owned assets far exceeding her known sources of income. After they were acquitted in 2015, an appeal was filed in the Supreme Court, the verdict of which is likely to be delivered tomorrow. Since Ms Jayalalithaa died in December, the court won't pass orders against her. Its verdict will involve Ms Sasikala and her relatives.