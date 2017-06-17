Dear Men, Yes! Your Biological Clock Is Ticking Too. Don't Ignore It And Happy Father's Day!

1. Avoid steroid use and exposure to heavy metals
Avoid any kind of steroid intake as it will directly affect your reproductive system and it is considered as a prime cause of infertility in men. You should also avoid any kind of exposure to cadmium and lead, radiation and toxic chemicals like pesticides.
2. Control blood pressure
As per medical experts, blood pressure can be a reason behind infertility. If you are on medication for hypertension then speak to your doctor about your desire of becoming a father.
3. Reduce smoking and drinking
This habit of smoking and drinking is applicable at all ages of people irrespective of having a family or not. And if you are planning to father a child then you should primarily reduce down smoking and drinking alcohol specially 3 months prior to conceiving. In addition, if you are into drugs, quit it at the earliest.
4. Get adequate cardiovascular exercise
Healthy heart is important for conceiving. Circulatory problems are often linked to impotence. Speak to your doctor to learn exercises that will suit you.
5. Reduce usage of gadgets
If you frequently use laptops and often use them on your lap then reduce the usage. The heat emission is not good and may affect your reproductive system. In the similar order limit yourself from using other gadgets like phones, tablets etc.
You cannot control ageing but you certainly can take steps to protect fertility and ensure a healthy baby. If you want to father a healthy baby, take care of yourself.