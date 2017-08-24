Ganesh Chaturthi 2017: 17 Different Modaks that You Will Definitely Come Across this Ganpati

Highlights Devotees are gearing up to welcome Lord with much fervor and excitement Markets are flooded with Ganeshjis favourite sweets and savouries Modaks make an integral part of the prasad and bhog

Tomorrow Ganpatiji's Isthapna will take place in several homes across India and devotees are gearing up to welcome him with much fervor and excitement. This year, the grand 10-day celebrations of Ganesh Chathurthi will begin on 25th August with the Isthapana of the Ganesh idols and Ganpati Visarjan is supposed to take place on 5th September, 2017. Markets are flooded with Ganeshji's favourite sweets and savouries, especially modaks , and there is a lot to choose from. With every passing day, you will see new varieties of modaks on display at sweet shops across the country; some traditional and some contemporary flavours reflecting the evolving palate of devotees every year. Modaks make an integral part of the prasad and bhog and is a must-have during this festival. You will definitely come across different modaks but how do you decide what to offer to Lord Ganesh, also known as 'Modakpriya'? Here's a lowdown of some of these variations that you are bound to come across this Ganesh Chaturthi-

1. Chana Dal Modak

Chana dal modaks are sweets made from rice flour, maida or wheat flour filled with cooked chana dal and jaggery mixed in it. These sweets will surely make you swoon over this little wonder.



Chana dal modaks are sweets made from rice flour, maida or wheat flour filled with cooked chana dal



Rava translates to sooji or semolina and makes for an amazing outer shell with a filling of your choice. Fillings may include freshly grated coconut and jaggery or chana dal and jaggery. Don't miss on the crispy rava modaks as you deep fry them.

3. Chocolate Modak

Who doesn't love chocolates? Chocolate modaks are quite popular around this time. You can either make the outer shell of chocolate or make a modak using chocolate only. This lip smacking sweet will have you drooling in seconds.

4. Dry Fruits Modak

These come loaded with a grand filling of dry fruits like raisins, almonds, cashew nuts, chironji, pistachios, dates and khus khus. Try creating a base with coconut and mawa (khoya), and you won't regret this one.



5. Green Peas Modak

That's right, this sweet delight uses green peas to make a nice dainty green coloured modak that is surely going to please Ganpatiji. You can use rice flour, maida or wheat flour for the covering and green peas, jaggery, cardamom powder, nutmeg powder and cashew nuts to make a different type of modak this year.

6. Mawa Modak

Rich and luscious, Mawa Modaks are melt-in-the-mouth treat. All you need is khoya or mawa, sugar, pistachios, cardamom, saffron and milk to make these tender sweets perfect for prasad or bhog. You can also use mawa and other condiments as a filling in a rice flour covering.



7. Dal Modak

From moong dal to urad dal, you can use these lentils to make some amazing savoury modaks to impress Ganeshaji. These delights may not be sweet, but their taste will surely make you fall in love. You can also add jaggery to make it sweet according to your palate.

8. Paneer Modak

Using cottage cheese or paneer in a modak is an uncommon practice but definitely a tasty one. All you need is paneer, powdered sugar and dry fruits and the covering made of maida. If you haven't tried it yet, it is time you gorge on this little piece of heaven or just make it at home.



9. Peanut & Coconut Modak

Experimenting with various fillings and flavours can result in some of the best modaks you can ask for. Peanuts and coconut stuffed rice flour modaks are easy to make and of course delicious.

10. Malai Modak

A delicious rich milk dessert that will leave you asking for more, malai modaks are made using condensed milk, crumbled paneer or chenna and cardamom among others. These are generally made as Malai Laddoos, but the popularity of these sweets has converted them into modaks too.



11. Coconut Rose Modak

Rose water is popular addition to many Indian desserts for its colour (it imparts a beautiful rose hue) and delicate flavour. Talk about modaks and just a little sprinkle of rose water in these delights would not be fair. Coconut Rose modaks consist of gulkand or rose petal, desiccated coconut, almonds or cardamom and the outer covering has desiccated coconut, condensed milk, milk powder and saffron.

12. Srikhand Modak

Srikhand is one of the most popular sweets made during Ganesh Chaturthi. Who would have thought of it as a filling for modaks? Well, somebody did and the outcome was nothing short of spectacular. All you need is hung curd, sugar, cardamom and nutmeg powder, powdered nuts, saffron and ghee. These tender and melt-in-the-mouth sweets will surely leave you asking for more.



13. Ukadiche Modak

The most common form of modaks, Ukadiche Modak or steamed modaks are believed to be the most authentic form of this sweet; the ones which were adored by Ganeshji. Made from rice flour and stuffed with grated coconut and jaggery and steamed, these dumplings are offered to the deity and served as prasad to the devotees.

14. Khajur Modak

An easy and healthy sweet to make, khajur or dates modak are just the perfect delights for you. They need no sugar; the vibrant sweetness of the dates will do the job. The entire dumpling is made with date and other dry fruits along with ghee to roast them all.



15. Besan Modak

Besan Modaks are simplest to make; all you need is just about three ingredients: besan, ghee and powdered sugar. We are sure Gajanan would love this treat.

16. Til Modak

Til or sesame seed modaks are a variation of usual modak recipes. Made from a mix of sesame seeds and jaggery, these modaks are super simple to make and won't take a whole day to prepare. Another way of using til in your modaks is to make a filling using til and jaggery in the regular rice flour modaks.

17. Chocolate Coated Coconut Modak

What's better than a no-cook, instant modak made with dry coconut and condensed milk? One that has been dipped in liquid chocolate before allowing it to set in the fridge, of course! If you are pressed for time, these modaks come as a saviour for you.

More variations of modaks are making way to the sweet world, so go ahead and get your hands on some of these interesting variations and tell us which one did you like the most.