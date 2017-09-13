Why Farhan Akhtar Played Dawood Ibrahim In Arjun Rampal's Daddy Farhan Akhtar said: "It was planned as a very quiet appearance. Not to be publicized at all"

Farhan will be next seen in Lucknow Central. (Image courtesy: Farhan Akhtar) New Delhi: Highlights Farhan Akhtar did not research for his role in Daddy I was busy promoting Lucknow central, says Farhan Akhtar Daddy featured Arjun Rampal in lead role Daady, then you know that Farhan Akhtar played the role of Dawood Ibrahim, whose brother in-law was killed on the orders of Arun Gawli (the titular Daddy). Farhan's casting as the dreaded underworld don was the cast and crew's best kept secret. "It was planned as a very quiet appearance. Not to be publicized at all. It was just four to five scenes and we wanted to keep it completely low profile," Farhan told news agency IANS. This week, Farhan will be seen in lead role in Lucknow Central, in which he plays the role of a convict, who forms a music band to plan a jailbreak during their gig.



Of his role in film, Farhan said that he left the research aspect to director Ashim Ahluwalia and relied on his point-of-view. "He did all the research on Dawood. I just went by his vision. Daddy. I've been too busy promoting my own film Lucknow Central," Farhan told IANS.



"I also played him as very detached, very out of it. Even when he is giving orders to his associates and subordinates, he does it in a tone of complete neutrality. As if he was beyond caring," he added.



Arjun Rampal played the lead role in the film and Farhan praised his Rock On co-stars' dedication to get the part right. "He was completely into it. He submerged himself totally in the character. When Arjun asked me to join him in the film, I felt he genuinely felt I could play the character. That made up my mind," said Farhan.



Lucknow Central also stars Gippy Grewal, Diana Penty and Deepak Dobriyal. The film releases on September 15.



(With inputs from IANS)



