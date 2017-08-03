Mika Singh Draws Twitter's Fire By Saying 'Humara Pakistan' Mika Singh is expected to perform in Chicago and Houston on August 12 and 13 respectively

5 Shares EMAIL PRINT Mika Singh will perform ahead of Independence Day (Image courtesy: MikaSingh) New Delhi: Highlights "14 August ko humara Pakistan azaad hua tha," Mika says in a video "Shame on you," tweeted a user Mika Singh performed in Birmingham last year ko humara Hindustan azaad hua tha aur 14 ko humara Pakistan," he says in the video, shared widely on Twitter. The 40-year-old singer drew criticism for saying 'Apna Pakistan.' Mika's statement has left Twitter very angry. "Shame on you. You are celebrating Pakistani Day? Do you know how many of our Army Jawan are being killed by Pakistan?" a user tweeted.



Here are some of the tweets.

Shame on u @MikaSingh u r supporting a country which has killed thousands of our civilians & army men....You r a disgrace #MikaSinghhttps://t.co/s9JCXdXNFZ — Rudra k (@lord_mahakaal) July 22, 2017

Money money money... sweeter than country... — Rani Roy (@raniroyrocky) July 23, 2017



Check out what Mika posted about his Independence Day performance.

Be ready to rock with me ..Housten and chicago.... I'm coming to rock you guys Jai hind:) pic.twitter.com/nTbvpF1g7P — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) August 1, 2017



The 2016 Uri attack prompted an outcry from various outfits in India. The attack called for a ban on all Pakistani artistes working in India. News agency PTI reports that many Indian Americans have criticised Mika's video. "Celebrating Independence Day is for those who believe in India and its freedom and democracy. It can never happen with Pakistan, and not when they are sponsoring and supporting Pakistani terrorist on the Indian soil," Ramesh Shah, an Indian-American philanthropist told PTI.



Mika Singh, well-known Bollywood singer, has provided playback for hit songs like Aaj Ki Party, Dhinka Chika and Mauja Hi Mauja. His 2016 concert in Birmingham was a hit.



(With PTI inputs)



