Madhubala, As Anarkali, Unveiled In Madame Tussauds Delhi

Madame Tussauds Delhi is located in Connaught Place

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: August 10, 2017 21:22 IST
10 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Madhubala, As Anarkali, Unveiled In Madame Tussauds Delhi

Madhubala's wax figure was unveiled at Madame Tussauds on Thursday (courtesy PTI)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Madhubala's wax statue is styled as Anarkali
  2. 'Can't express how happy I am,' said the late actress' sister
  3. Madame Tussauds Delhi is located in Connaught Place
Madame Tussauds Delhi now has a wax figure of late actress Madhubala as Anarkali - it was unveiled in Delhi on Thursday. Fans and followers of the late iconic actress were delighted when the news of Madhubala's wax statue was revealed last month. The wax statue is styled as Anarkali, the character Madhubala is best known for having played in the 1960 classic hit Mughal-E-Azam. The late actress' sister Madhur Brij was present at the event and told news agency IANS: "I can't express how happy I am looking at this. Thank you everyone for remembering her and still keeping her in your hearts."
 
madhubala pti

Madhubala, as anarkali, unveiled in Madame Tussauds Delhi (courtesy PTI)



"Madame Tussauds is known for bringing together the much idolized icons around the world for their various contributions on a single platform, offering their followers a platform to admire and capture exceptional artwork. Madhubala is unarguably one of the most beautiful women the world has seen and her aura remains among her fans even today," Anshul Jain, General Manager and Director of Merlin Entertainments (who own the Tussauds Group) India, also told IANS.

Apart from Madhubala's statue, Madam Tussauds Delhi will also have wax figures of megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and American pop queen Lady Gaga's statues on display. Meanwhile, veteran singer Asha Bhosle's wax statue is also being readied for Madame Tussauds. Madame Tussauds Delhi is located in Connaught Place.

Madhubala will remain etched in the memory of cine-goers for sharing screen space with Dilip Kumar and Prithviraj Kapoor in Mughal-E-Azam. Dulari, Mahal, Howrah Bridge, Kala Paani, Do Ustad, Amar and Mr and Mrs 55 are also some of her memorable works.

(With IANS inputs)

Trending

Share this story on

10 Shares
ALSO READObscene Dance In Mirzapue School, Liquor Served In Classroom; Probe On
madhubalaMadame Tussauds

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreJab Harry Met SejalFlipkart SaleAmazon SaleBest of Sale offers

................................ Advertisement ................................