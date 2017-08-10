Madhubala, As Anarkali, Unveiled In Madame Tussauds Delhi Madame Tussauds Delhi is located in Connaught Place

Madhubala, as anarkali, unveiled in Madame Tussauds Delhi (courtesy PTI)



Madame Tussauds Delhi now has a wax figure of late actress Madhubala as Anarkali - it was unveiled in Delhi on Thursday. Fans and followers of the late iconic actress were delighted when the news of Madhubala's wax statue was revealed last month . The wax statue is styled as Anarkali, the character Madhubala is best known for having played in the 1960 classic hit. The late actress' sister Madhur Brij was present at the event and told news agency IANS: "I can't express how happy I am looking at this. Thank you everyone for remembering her and still keeping her in your hearts.""Madame Tussauds is known for bringing together the much idolized icons around the world for their various contributions on a single platform, offering their followers a platform to admire and capture exceptional artwork. Madhubala is unarguably one of the most beautiful women the world has seen and her aura remains among her fans even today," Anshul Jain, General Manager and Director of Merlin Entertainments (who own the Tussauds Group) India, also told IANS.Apart from Madhubala's statue, Madam Tussauds Delhi will also have wax figures of megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and American pop queen Lady Gaga's statues on display. Meanwhile, veteran singer Asha Bhosle's wax statue is also being readied for Madame Tussauds . Madame Tussauds Delhi is located in Connaught Place.Madhubala will remain etched in the memory of cine-goers for sharing screen space with Dilip Kumar and Prithviraj Kapoor inandare also some of her memorable works.(With IANS inputs)