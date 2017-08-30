Kannada Singer LN Shastri Dies At 46

Highlights LN Shastri's best known for the song Kolumande Jangamadevaru He has composed music for around 25 Kannada films Mr Shastri debuted in 1991 and sang over 3,000 songs

Popular Kannada playback singer and music composer LN Shastri died on Wednesday at his residence here due to cancer. He was 46. "Shastri's demise is a great loss to the Kannada film industry," singer Vijay Prakash, who had worked with Mr Shastri, told a Kannada news channel.Mr Shastri died at his home in Nagarbhavi area. He is survived by his wife Suma Shastri, also a singer.Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed his condolences. "The news of the death of L.N. Shastri brings me a lot of pain," he said in a statement.Mr Shastri was best known for his hit songfrom the movie(1996). Starting his career in 1991, Mr Shastri sang over 3,000 songs and composed music for around 25 Kannada films.