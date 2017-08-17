Game Of Thrones 7 Episode 6: Forget The Leak. Look At New Pics Of Jon Snow Instead The pictures are proof of how eventful Beyond The Wall is going to be (as if the name is not luring enough)

35 Shares EMAIL PRINT Game Of Thrones season 7: A still from the show (courtesy HBOPR) New Delhi: Highlights Pictures from episode 6 have been shared on Twitter The episode is named as Beyond The Wall The sixth episode was leaked earlier this week Game Of Thrones season 7. Following this, a lot has happened already on the next episode, which has been leaked but we don't want to give you spoilers if you're waiting to watch it Sunday night with a can of beer and a tub of popcorn. Meanwhile, those with sworn allegiance to the house of HBO, can warm up to a set of new pictures, which have been shared by the channel's team. That's not all. The title of the next episode has also been revealed as Beyond The Wall.



The pictures are proof of how eventful Beyond The Wall is going to be (as if the name is not luring enough) - the King of the North can be seen out there, navigating the barren snow-clad lands with his team of men comprising wildling leader Tormund Giantsbane, Robert Baratheon's bastard Gendry and Jorah Mormont.



Meanwhile, Mother of Dragons Daenerys Targaryen features in another photograph with two of her beastly babies. If you can handle some tiny spoilers, read beyond this. This is from moments before Danny takes off for beyond the wall to rescue Jon and his men from the army of the dead. Jon sends a raven sometime during the battle beyond the wall and Daenerys flies off with all three of her dragons.



Okay, that's it. You can see the pictures now.

.@GameOfThrones S7E6 ("Beyond the Wall") debuts Sunday, August 20 at 9PM on @HBO: https://t.co/yphjTjHisgpic.twitter.com/Oo6vkFCJxt — HBO PR (@HBOPR) August 16, 2017



Meanwhile, Queen Cersei schemes to formulate some sort of a settlement with the Starks and Sansa Stark can be seen preparing the send Brienne of Tarth to King's Landing.

Meanwhile, Game of Thrones season 7 episode 6 was leaked after HBO Spain aired the show on-demand four days ahead of its scheduled time - Sunday night. The show was available to Spanish viewers for an hour, during when it was ripped and footage was shared on platforms such as YouTube and Instagram with their links being posted on Reddit.