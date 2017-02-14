Valentine's Day In Delhi University: Virgin Tree Of Hindu College, Disha Patani And More

EMAIL PRINT Valentines Day In Delhi University: Virgin Tree And Disha Patani New Delhi: Following the tradition of previous years, students of Hindu college, Delhi University concluded the tradition of worshipping Damdami mata on Valentine's Day. The "puja" for Damdami mata was conducted iaround 10:30 in the morning and saw participation of hundreds of students. The students or so called "pilgrims" belong not just to Hindu college but to other colleges of Delhi University and also include curious onlookers who visit the college to witness the most quirky tradition on earth related to Valentine's Day.



The central point of the "puja" every year is the oldest tree in Hindu College which is also popular as Virgin Tree in and around the campus. Every year on Valentine's Day, Hindu College hostellers decorate the tree with heart-shaped balloons and water filled condoms. The students select a Damdami mata through consensus every year and the tree is decorated with her photo.



Who is Damdami mata?



Damadami mata is a popular Bollywood actress, usually the one who was on top of the charts the previous year. For 2017, Damdami mata was Disha Patani, the most searched Bollywood actress on Google in 2016. The virgin tree this year was decorated with posters of Disha Patani. A photo of the virgin tree posted on Instagram by Pankaj Mahor

Pankaj Mahor, a 1st year student in Economics Honors at Hindu college said, "The second and third-year hostellers choose the Damdami mata for the year. They picked Disha Patani after having a meeting. Damdami Mata is usually the actress who has been popular in that particular year, and who is also voted for by the most hostellers. The Puja was conducted in morning today. A fresher was made the pandit for the day and performed the puja. As per the tradition, the virgin tree was decorated with water-filled condoms."



As part of the ritual, students gather and sing a special "aarti" to appease Damdami mata. It is a common belief among the students that performing this puja will help them find a partner in the next six months and lose their virginity in the coming one year.



