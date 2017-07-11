UPSEE 2017: Registration For Third Round Of Counselling Begins; Check Schedule The third round of counselling registration and choice filling has begun for candidates who have qualified UPSEE 2017.

The third round of counselling registration and choice filling has begun for candidates who have qualified UPSEE 2017. Candidates who have not yet uploaded their documents and those who had exercised the Float option in the second round of seat allotment can register for the third round of choice filling and seat allotment. Candidates can register for the third round of counselling through UPSEE official website. The complete process for third round will be over by July 17. The fourth round of counselling will begin from July 19.



Important Dates for Third Round of UPSEE Counselling



Online Registration, payment of registration fee and uploading of documents: July 11 - July 13, 2017

Document verification by AKTU: July 11 - July 14, 2017

Display of seats and online choice filling through official website using application number: July 11 - July 15, 2017

Third round choice locking: July 11 - July 15, 2017

Third round allotment result: July 16, 2017

Online Willingness by the candidate (Freeze, Float or Withdraw): July 16 - July 17, 2017



In this round of counselling, the vacant seats of ST Category will be merged into SC Category seats. Thus, ST category seat will cease to exist from this round onward. However, categories GEN/OBC/SC will remain as it is.



